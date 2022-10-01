Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
Tracking Ian
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Andre Rountree
Suspect arrested in double-slaying on Cascade Drive in Augusta

Latest News

Robin Mitchell
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs