After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week.

A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name.

It was a rescue of a different kind and took nearly 40 hours to accomplish.

After a few Facebook posts grabbed the attention of a team of local rescuers, it was all hands on deck to pull the four-legged friend out of a drain.

“Well, there’s another puppy in the storm drain,” said Robin Mitchell. “And there’s a storm coming.”

It was a team effort to get this one out, and there was no time to waste. Mitchell and her team had to act fast.

Bryan Chavis said: “I came and looked in the manholes to try to find the dog. So I went down to that manhole and then looked through the pipe, and the dog was like three-quarters away over here.”

The rescue was a bit tricky.

Mitchell said: “Seeing how far the road is across here, I knew that if the puppy got in the middle of the storm drain, there was no way that she was going to be able to get it out.”

Nearly 40 hours later… success.

Mitchell said: “I climbed down in the hole with her and started petting her. She calmed down, and I took the catchpole off and picked her up. I sat on the concrete and climbed out and took her to the car.”

Reaching the surface without injury and with a new name – Storm.

“She’s gonna have love and an inside home from here on out,” she said.

As for Storm’s next steps, she’s with the team that rescued her ‘Canine Pawsabilities. They’ll watch her under Aiken County’s five-day hold hoping her owners come looking.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.