Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week.

A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name.

It was a rescue of a different kind and took nearly 40 hours to accomplish.

After a few Facebook posts grabbed the attention of a team of local rescuers, it was all hands on deck to pull the four-legged friend out of a drain.

“Well, there’s another puppy in the storm drain,” said Robin Mitchell. “And there’s a storm coming.”

MORE | Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

It was a team effort to get this one out, and there was no time to waste. Mitchell and her team had to act fast.

Bryan Chavis said: “I came and looked in the manholes to try to find the dog. So I went down to that manhole and then looked through the pipe, and the dog was like three-quarters away over here.”

The rescue was a bit tricky.

MORE | SPCA Albrecht Center takes in animals during emergency situations

Mitchell said: “Seeing how far the road is across here, I knew that if the puppy got in the middle of the storm drain, there was no way that she was going to be able to get it out.”

Nearly 40 hours later… success.

Mitchell said: “I climbed down in the hole with her and started petting her. She calmed down, and I took the catchpole off and picked her up. I sat on the concrete and climbed out and took her to the car.”

Reaching the surface without injury and with a new name – Storm.

“She’s gonna have love and an inside home from here on out,” she said.

As for Storm’s next steps, she’s with the team that rescued her ‘Canine Pawsabilities. They’ll watch her under Aiken County’s five-day hold hoping her owners come looking.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
Andre Rountree
Suspect arrested in double-slaying on Cascade Drive in Augusta

Latest News

After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
SPCA
SPCA Albrecht Center takes in animals during weather emergencies
Albrecht Center takes in animals from Florida
Albrecht Center takes in animals from Florida
YMCA
YMCA offers solutions for parents on unexpected school closures