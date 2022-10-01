Submit Photos/Videos
98 new U.S. citizens sworn in for Former President Jimmy Carter’s 98th birthday

The naturalization ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum
The naturalization ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum(WGCL)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -98 people were sworn in as U.S. citizens October 1st to honor Former President Jimmy Carter’s 98th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Jimmy Carter,” said Rez Owasis, who became a citizen Saturday

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum went all out to celebrate the oldest US president in history. They opened a new exhibit: “The Colors of Peace: President Carter’s Vision through the Art of Children.” it’ll have 270 pieces of art created by children from around the world.

“Most exciting is this naturalization ceremony to welcome these new American citizens,” said Sylvia Naquib, the museum’s curator.

Most exiting because it’s a title dear to President Carter.

“He’s said the greatest title isn’t president but is citizen,” said Naquib.

“It feels great, I feel natural, I feel like I belong here now, and then it’s legally on paper,” said Owasis.

The museum also dropped admission rates to 98 cents for the big birthday.

