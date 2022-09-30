Submit Photos/Videos
YMCA offers solutions for parents on unexpected school closures

By Clare Allen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local school districts closed their doors ahead of the storm, either switching to e-learning days or canceling classes altogether.

Not all parents can stay home with their kids at the last minute. Here’s how a program at the YMCA offers a solution for parents.

“I think it was a shock for all of the parents to hear that schools were closing,” said Kyndra Sexton, a parent who works full time.

That’s where the YMCA steps in.

Tanesha Sharp, YMCA Primetime executive director said: “They need a safe place for their kids to go.”

MORE | Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm

Local YMCAs helped ease the burden on parents who either had to work or couldn’t find childcare at the last minute.

“We just try to make sure that we are available to anybody in the community so that all the kids have all the proper care they need,” she said.

Sexton said: “It’s nice to have a child care program or after-school program that is reliable and willing to still provide excellent care to our children when we still have to work. A lot of businesses are still open today. Parents have to scramble to find child care.”

MORE | CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast

Sexton and her husband work full time while caring for two kids, so it’s extremely helpful.

“It’s very comforting having them here,” she said. “I know that they are safe as well as having a good time.”

Kids can work on their homework, watch movies, or play games.

Sharp said: “They’re pretty busy for the entire day.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

