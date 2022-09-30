Person injured in shooting at store on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was injured in a shooting at a store on Wrightsboro Road, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday at the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, according to dispatchers.
Emergency medical crews and deputies remained on the scene as of 11:40 a.m.
News 12 has a crew on the way.
It was Augusta’s second shooting in about 12 hours; the first one, reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, was fatal.
Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, was found fatally shot in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street.
The shootings are among scores of them – many deadly – during a surge in violent crime across the CSRA since spring. There have been more than 40 homicides and suspicious deaths in the region since April 14, and as the CSRA’s largest community, Augusta has been hit especially hard.
