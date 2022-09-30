Person injured in shooting at store on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was injured in a shooting at a store on Wrightsboro Road, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday at the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, according to dispatchers.

Emergency medical crews and deputies remained on the scene as of 11:40 a.m.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

It was Augusta’s second shooting in about 12 hours; the first one, reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, was fatal.

Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, was found fatally shot in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street.

The shootings are among scores of them – many deadly – during a surge in violent crime across the CSRA since spring. There have been more than 40 homicides and suspicious deaths in the region since April 14 , and as the CSRA’s largest community, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

