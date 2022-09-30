Paceline’s ‘PaceDay’ returns to raise money for cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paceline bike ride is coming soon.

It is a ride, not a race, with 100% of the money raised going to the Georgia Cancer Center to help them find a cure.

We meet with 15-year-old Trent Shealy, who had leukemia and continues to visit the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“People with cancer just suffer so much, and this really brings light to their lives,” said Shealey.

Shealey is smiling because the Paceline bike ride is coming soon.

“I feel cared about. It’s just amazing that so many people would come together just for people like me,” he said.

He continues to visit the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Before his appointment, one of the counselors from his summer camp visited.

“It was really cool to see Trent. He’s now in remission, so the treatments and all that is really working,” said Henry Knox, a lecturer at Augusta University.

He plans to ride 50 miles in this year’s bike ride.

“It’s not a race, it’s a ride, so I can go as fast or slow as I want. My goal is just to finish,” he said.

Shealey is grateful.

“What he’s doing is amazing. It’s really impressive how he can ride for, what is it, 50 miles? It’s amazing,” he said.

Amazing to him that hundreds of people will come together, ride dozens of miles, to raise money for a cure.

The ride is on Oct. 16, and the minimum distance is one mile. To register, visit Paceline.

