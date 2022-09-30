Submit Photos/Videos
One person shot in Augusta

One person has been shot in Augusta.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
By WRDW Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person has been shot after a shooting Thursday.

Deputies say the victim is a woman who was shot at least one time at 12th street and Anderson Avenue.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time and there have been no suspect or suspects identified at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we continue to learn more.

