One person shot in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person has been shot after a shooting Thursday.

Deputies say the victim is a woman who was shot at least one time at 12th street and Anderson Avenue.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time and there have been no suspect or suspects identified at this time.

