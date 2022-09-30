Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast.

Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago.

Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities.

He’s a franchise owner for Jani King, a custodial service, with stores in both of those cities.

He’s collecting supplies before heading out to check the one that got a direct hit from Hurricane Ian.

One room in Jani King’s office in Augusta is occupied. Packed full of water bottles, coffee, and all other essentials people have donated.

Rich Henderson owns a franchise in Fort Myers which has seen the worst of it, and he’s asking for donations.

“Whether you bring one case of water, pop tarts, or whatever, everything helps. We’re happy to help. There’s a lot of people down there that are going to be without for a little bit of time,” he said.

Henderson is from the Gulf Coast. He’s experienced hurricanes, so he knows what they’re experiencing.

“I know the clock’s ticking very slow, and we’re working as fast as we can get things down there as quickly as possible. We won’t stop until they’re back up and running,” he said.

Communication with those he knows is limited. People down there have little to no Wi-Fi. Two employees will be driving a truck full of supplies the Augusta community has donated.

“I knew Augusta would step up. Augusta is a town that is tight-knit and close, and when people ask for help and step up. We’re very thankful,” said Henderson.

They aren’t done collecting yet.

“There’s still more coming. We’ll be here tomorrow,” he said.

The truck full of supplies will be heading down from Augusta to Fort Myers on Monday when the roads will be clearer.

If you want to donate, they’ll be accepting donations Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

