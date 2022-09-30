Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now.

Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival.

It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of the National Anthem, an opening prayer, a parade starting at 10 a.m., and entertainment throughout the day.

The event is free to guests.

For more information, visit the City of Harlem’s website.

