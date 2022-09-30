Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Harlem Bulldogs take on 1st step of accomplishing their season goals

By Nick Viland
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs have won four out of their first five games, including impressive wins over Midland Valley and Aquinas.

We caught up with the Bulldogs to find out what’s been working for them this season.

The Bulldogs’ foundation lies with their seniors.

“They’re just really continuing to succeed in that area. I think the biggest thing is just the experience level. Nothing’s new to them. That helps,” said Head Coach Mark Boyter.

Barnwell looks to remain unbeaten against Silver Bluff

Boyter says this allows the playbook to expand even further.

“We’re able to do a little bit more scheme-wise because our guys are comfortable in our foundation, and we’re able to expand from there,” he said.

All the pieces coming together, one of the best season starts in Boyter’s 17-year career with the Bulldogs.

Region play is here, and this is where it counts.

Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown

“Everything we’ve done so far this season has not helped or hindered us getting into the playoffs,” said Boyter.

For the team, it’s not intimidation; it’s motivation to keep fighting until the end.

“There’s definitely motivation there to understand that this is step one of five of achieving that goal that we set for ourselves,” he said.

Step one is against Cross Creek in not-typical weather on a not-typical football day.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

Latest News

South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 7 highlights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 7 highlights
News 12 Under the Lights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 7 highlights