Harlem Bulldogs take on 1st step of accomplishing their season goals

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs have won four out of their first five games, including impressive wins over Midland Valley and Aquinas.

We caught up with the Bulldogs to find out what’s been working for them this season.

The Bulldogs’ foundation lies with their seniors.

“They’re just really continuing to succeed in that area. I think the biggest thing is just the experience level. Nothing’s new to them. That helps,” said Head Coach Mark Boyter.

Boyter says this allows the playbook to expand even further.

“We’re able to do a little bit more scheme-wise because our guys are comfortable in our foundation, and we’re able to expand from there,” he said.

All the pieces coming together, one of the best season starts in Boyter’s 17-year career with the Bulldogs.

Region play is here, and this is where it counts.

“Everything we’ve done so far this season has not helped or hindered us getting into the playoffs,” said Boyter.

For the team, it’s not intimidation; it’s motivation to keep fighting until the end.

“There’s definitely motivation there to understand that this is step one of five of achieving that goal that we set for ourselves,” he said.

Step one is against Cross Creek in not-typical weather on a not-typical football day.

