Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
Andre Rountree
Suspect arrested in double-slaying on Cascade Drive in Augusta

Latest News

storm prep
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Ft. Myers
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Local business owner prepares to travel with donations for Ft. Meyers
Local business owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
Vonnie Dedman.
Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage