Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday on Saturday

A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.(McDonald, Mark | Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former President and Georgian Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 98th birthday on Saturday.

Carter, who was born in Plains, is the only president to ever be from Georgia originally and is the oldest living president. Post-White House, Carter was also instrumental in the foundation of Habitat for Humanity, an organization that helps build affordable housing for people in need across the U.S. and 70 countries.

Here at WALB, we have compiled a gallery of photos highlighting his life and legacy so far.

In addition to being the oldest president in U.S. history, he and his wife Roslynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, according to CNBC. They have been married for over 75 years.

Want to wish Carter a Happy Birthday? Click here.

