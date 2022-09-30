Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA today into tonight. We are expecting rain to start early today and last into tonight, mainly for counties along and east of the Savannah River where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Rain totals are expected to be highest in the SE CSRA between 1-3″. Rain totals around Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas in the central CSRA can expect anywhere from 1-2″. Western CSRA counties will likely see the lowest totals between 0.1-.5″. The strongest winds will be today 6 AM - 8 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph (mainly counties along and east of the Savannah River) then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down.

Drier weather is expected by Saturday afternoon as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Sunday is looking mostly dry for the CSRA with just a low chance for an isolated shower during the day. Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around Monday through Wednesday next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

