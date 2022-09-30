Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Ian moves north of CSRA tonight. Dry weather this weekend with cooler than average temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will stay gusty across the CSRA through sunset. Max gusts could reach 40-45 mph for areas along and east of the Savannah River. Ian will continue north of the CSRA tonight and we will see improving weather past sunset. Cloudy skies overnight with calmer winds between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s into early Saturday.

Ian will move north of the CSRA tonight and we look dry for the weekend.
Ian will move north of the CSRA tonight and we look dry for the weekend.(WRDW)

Dry weather is expected Saturday as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies early in the day should clear out by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry for the CSRA. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around Monday through Wednesday next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. It gets a little warmer next Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80. Another front is expected to move in next weekend and drop temperatures again. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within 12 hours
Andre Rountree
Suspect arrested in double-slaying on Cascade Drive in Augusta

Latest News

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster gives an update as Hurricane Ian bears down on the Palmetto State.
S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state
Charleston weather cams
WATCH LIVE: Charleston cams show storm as Ian comes ashore
School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by forecast
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on Sept. 30, 2022, on the state's response to Ian.
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but is ready to help neighbors, Kemp says