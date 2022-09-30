Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will stay gusty across the CSRA through sunset. Max gusts could reach 40-45 mph for areas along and east of the Savannah River. Ian will continue north of the CSRA tonight and we will see improving weather past sunset. Cloudy skies overnight with calmer winds between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s into early Saturday.

Ian will move north of the CSRA tonight and we look dry for the weekend. (WRDW)

Dry weather is expected Saturday as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies early in the day should clear out by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry for the CSRA. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around Monday through Wednesday next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. It gets a little warmer next Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80. Another front is expected to move in next weekend and drop temperatures again. Keep it here for updates.

