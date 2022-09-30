Crews battle structure fire in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire just outside North Augusta.

The fire was reported at 4:33 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported a structure was fully in flames at 532 Celeste Ave.

The location is not far from North Augusta High School.

The fire broke out as the CSRA endured gusts of wind but little moisture as a result of the Hurricane Ian storm system bearing down on South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.