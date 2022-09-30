Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned.

We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up.

Those all over the area have been getting ready for whatever Hurricane Ian brings.

We’ve seen what’s happened in Florida and the flooding on the Carolina coast. That can be a big concern for people who live alone, like Vonnie Dedman.

“I’m a little shaken. I worry about it every time high winds, lightning thunder, or anything like that heavy rain because it’s just to me, storms are terrifying,” she said.

Like many people, Ian has Dedman watching and worrying.

“A little bit unstable. I have a brother and a sister. That’s right there where it just hit in Florida. I have not been able to hear from my sister yet. I have from my brother,” said Dedman.

She’s always been afraid of storms. It only got worse after her husband died.

“What I worry most about up here is these older homes. I don’t think they’re really sturdy enough to hold a really bad hurricane or a tornado. We have a lot of wet ground up here that never dries. So, it’s always saturated from the beginning,” she said

Each time it rains, water backs up on the side of her house.

“These yards that are right behind me here. They look like a river when it rains real hard,” she said.

Due to rain, the dirt is disappearing from the tree roots.

“You can actually see the entire root process of them the dirt stone washed away. So and these are the ones that keep falling,” she said.

Combined with the wind, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.

“You hear the knocking on the windows, you hear the window shaking the doors, you can’t open your doors and leave them,” she said.

The only way she gets through is by her faith.

“I get in my little hallway and block out all the windows and just pray ‘til it’s over,” she said.

Her advice for those who are alone during this storm is to have a backup plan, go to neighbors, get out of town or seek shelter in an area without windows.

