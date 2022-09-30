21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA.

Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at 281 Plum Alley in Denmark. It’s among dozens that have occurred in a rash of deadly crimes across the region.

Wallace says Nimmons died from at least one gunshot wound.

