21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA.

Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA.

MORE | 56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at 281 Plum Alley in Denmark. It’s among dozens that have occurred in a rash of deadly crimes across the region.

Wallace says Nimmons died from at least one gunshot wound.

