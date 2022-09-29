Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
Emergency officials prepare at local level as Ian gets closer
Ian Track
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast

Latest News

Free sandbags offered in Augusta, plus other preparations for Ian
MM
Major Jonathan Meyer explains upcoming fall events with the Salvation Army of Augusta
MM
Poncere Daniels tells us about her second show coming to Columbia County
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
MM
Latoya Reed and Maria Engle talk about the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy