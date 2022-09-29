Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Friday night.

It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family.

Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.

“It’s probably the most exciting matchup between two 1-5 teams. We’re both really good football teams just played some really good opponents. Both of us have played a tough schedule,” said North Augusta Head Coach Matt Quinn.

It’s Quinn’s first time facing the T-Breds as a head coach. He knows when both teams hit the field, records don’t mean anything.

“It’s not a game where you have to go in and give a speech because the kids know what it’s about, and the rivalry is there. It’s a lot of fun,” said Quinn.

There’s more than bragging rights on the line. South Aiken Head Coach Chris Hamilton said: “This game since I’ve been here really decides who wins the region for the most part.”

Both teams feel like they’re being overlooked.

Terrence Smith, South Aiken Quarterback said: “Very important. It’s basically like the region championship to me.”

Jevon Edwards, South Aiken running back said: “Atmosphere is going to be pretty much like a playoff game.”

The winner will have 365 days of talking smack at the dinner table.

Quinn said: “The community enjoys the rivalry. There are family members on both sides of the rivalry, so there’s a lot of good trash talk going on between family members.”

