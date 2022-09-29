Submit Photos/Videos
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School

Javar Myron Odom
Javar Myron Odom(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities.

Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.

He remained in jail Thursday with bond set at $5,700, according to jail records.

CLOSURES | Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast

According to an arrest warrant, Odom on Tuesday was caught with an unknown make and model semi-automatic BB gun at the school.

The weapon was in his waistband, according to a Richmond County School System police officer.

The arrest warrant states that the incident took place in the bus loading zone of Glenn Hills High, 2840 Glenn Hills Drive.

