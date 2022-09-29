Suspect arrested for murder after 2 shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in reference to the homicide on Sept. 19 on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive.

Andre Rountree,18, of Augusta, was arrested for murder. The booking photo for Rountree was not available.

Earlier Coverage:

Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims deceased at an apartment in the Windsor Heights Townhomes. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified Kameron Tucker, 19 of Augusta, and Kentevios Wageman, 17 of Augusta, as the victims.

They were both pronounced dead at 6 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for both at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Deputies had no information about the suspect(s).

