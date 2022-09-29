SCDHHS and UofSC partner together for youth mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health & Human Services is teaming up with the University of South Carolina to create the School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA).

The program will prepare teachers and staff at South Carolina schools on how to support the mental health of their students.

“The resources announced today will help to better support schools as they integrate mental health services into their day-to-day operations; and, along with SCDHHS’ efforts to incentivize more counselors to provide mental health services in South Carolina schools, support increased access to these vital services for children across the state,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr.

Officials said personnel will be trained in creating safe schools, responding to crises, science-based approaches to counseling, and whole-school approaches to preventing mental health and behavioral problems, among many other topics.

Personnel from UofSC will help coach and assist schools in improving mental health for students, through online and in-person instruction.

SBHA is supported by a $3.2 million grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS).

The SBHA will offer two online certificate programs in School Behavioral Health that include continuing education credits and content tailored to the roles and needs of learners, even those who are not formal mental health providers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.