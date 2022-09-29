Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the weather gets bad, we often want to stay home, but what about those who have no place to call home?

We went to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, where those without a home are welcomed to take shelter.

“As things get colder, as the weather gets nastier, we will be more full over here,” said Chris Bailey, marketing and PR manager for Augusta Salvation Army.

With Hurricane Ian on the way, the Center of ope is preparing to make sure all without a place to call home are taken care of.

“We fully intend to stay open. We don’t want to put anybody out there in the weather like this. It looks like it’s gonna get pretty nasty,” he said.

Officials say they opened at 1 p.m. and have no intention of letting homeless guests walk out into danger.

MORE COVERAGE:

“In case of inclement weather, we keep the shelter open. So folks do not have to leave during the day, they can stay here, safe out of the weather,” said Bailey.

The shelter can only hold up to 150 people and they are expecting to see close to 120 guests. Those in need will be able to receive free meals and care during the storm, but there is an ID protocol.

“They turn in their ID, we make sure that we have them logged in the system, make sure that we have everybody accounted for here,” he said.

Bailey says preparation for the storm began early.

“As far as things go over here, we try to keep a well-stocked pantry. We try to keep enough blankets and pillows and stuff like that, for anybody who comes in,” said Bailey.

Bailey says they are ready.

“We’re ready for action. We’ve rallied the troops. We all know that when it becomes, you know, hurricane season, we’re all on call,” he said.

Doors will close at 9 p.m. But once in, no one will be required to leave the next morning. People can stay until officials say weather conditions are safe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.