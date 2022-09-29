Local medical students mentor kids to become ‘Resilient Teens’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People across the CSRA came together at a summit to learn how to become ‘resilient communities.’

It’s an extension of the Medical College of Georgia’s ‘Resilient Teens’ programs.

The program allows medical students, like Hannah Dailey, to mentor kids who may have faced adversity.

“A lot of our teens in this community have been through traumatic experiences that can have negative health impacts lifelong. Not just in childhood but later on as well,” she said.

They teach them coping skills like self-care and coping with stress.

“We hope by teaching these resilience and coping skills, the teens can avoid the negative consequences that come with those experiences,” said Dailey.

A teen in the program said: “I am now able to bounce back from a variety of obstacles that I face on a day-to-day basis.”

It also gives them a community of other teens.

Another teen said: “The past two and a half years have changed me through this program, if not by the lessons but the people I have met.”

This summit is teaching other adults from many different areas, like law enforcement, family planning, juvenile justice, and others, how to change the lives of teenagers throughout the region.

Associate Dean for Learner Well-Being, MCG, Dr. Kim Loomer said: “Most of us know there’s trauma in the community, but also what are the skills for them to help. When you understand what people have been through, you can meet them there, and you can buffer that.”

Dailey hopes the program and what’s learned can make a difference in these teens’ lives.

“I hope we will inspire the teens of this community just to go out and do great things. That they are more than what’s happened to them, that they can do whatever they set their minds to so they can go out and live really healthy and fulfilling lives,” she said.

Two hundred teens are already signed up for this fall’s summit. The registration is closed for fall but will open again for the spring cohort. Students can be recommended by their schools, or parents can sign up online.

