Local cat, raccoon advances in bids to be America’s Favorite Pet

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two CSRA pets have advanced in their bids to become America’s Favorite Pet.

Tyson the cat and Tico the raccoon are both in the top 5 of their groups.

We told you earlier this month about Tyson, who was injured by a dog when he was just a month old. He can’t use his back legs, but that’s not stopping him.

His owner is trying to improve his quality of life, and the prize from this competition will help.

“Can’t believe how far he’s come with his progress,” said Rachel Stallings, Tyson’s owner.

Stallings says he lost feeling in his back legs.

“It never slowed him down for a second,” she said.

She says his physical therapy is expensive. So she entered him in America’s Favorite Pet, a contest with a $10,000 prize.

To vote for Tyson, visit https://americasfavpet.com/browse/2022/group-bbb670d0.

Also in the running is Tico the raccoon from Saluda.

Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet. (Wildlife Rehab of Greenville)

The raccoon is vying for the prize to help out Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, which rescued Tico as a baby after he was hit by a car.

Due to his injuries, Tico can’t be released back into the wild but he had become an ambassador for the organization, teaching the public about wildlife.

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet earns a spread in InTouch Magazine and $10,000.

To vote for Tico, visit https://americasfavpet.com/2022/tico.

