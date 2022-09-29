Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local cat, raccoon advances in bids to be America’s Favorite Pet

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two CSRA pets have advanced in their bids to become America’s Favorite Pet.

Tyson the cat and Tico the raccoon are both in the top 5 of their groups.

We told you earlier this month about Tyson, who was injured by a dog when he was just a month old. He can’t use his back legs, but that’s not stopping him.

His owner is trying to improve his quality of life, and the prize from this competition will help.

Tyson the cat
Tyson the cat(WRDW)

“Can’t believe how far he’s come with his progress,” said Rachel Stallings, Tyson’s owner.

Stallings says he lost feeling in his back legs.

“It never slowed him down for a second,” she said.

She says his physical therapy is expensive. So she entered him in America’s Favorite Pet, a contest with a $10,000 prize.

To vote for Tyson, visit https://americasfavpet.com/browse/2022/group-bbb670d0.

Also in the running is Tico the raccoon from Saluda.

Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.(Wildlife Rehab of Greenville)

The raccoon is vying for the prize to help out Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, which rescued Tico as a baby after he was hit by a car.

Due to his injuries, Tico can’t be released back into the wild but he had become an ambassador for the organization, teaching the public about wildlife.

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet earns a spread in InTouch Magazine and $10,000.

To vote for Tico, visit https://americasfavpet.com/2022/tico.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast
Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

Latest News

This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Suspect arrested for murder after 2 shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
An Ian update from Riley Hale
Here's an Ian update from News 12's Riley Hale
Resilient Teens
Local medical students mentor kids to become ‘Resilient Teens’
Resilient Teens program teaching to face adversity
Resilient Teens program teaching to face adversity