Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast
Free sandbags offered, plus other local preparations for Ian
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston plan to provide sandbags to residents while...
Charleston braces for Ian’s new landfall as a Category 1 hurricane
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’
The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast