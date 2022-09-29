Submit Photos/Videos
Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led t a power outage in the area.

The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.

A witness said several firetrucks were on the scene.

He said around 2:30 p.m. that the fire seemed to be out, but there was a power outage all along Peach Orchard.

The witness said the outage included traffic lights.

MORE | Be prepared for disasters big and small, Georgians urged

