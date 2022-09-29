Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will stay steady overnight out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s late tonight into early Thursday.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s early Thursday and only warm up to the low to mid-70s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA Friday into Friday night. We are expecting heavy rain to start early Friday and last into Friday night. Rain totals are expected to be highest in the SE CSRA between 4-6″. Rain totals around Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas in the central CSRA can expect anywhere from 2-3″. Western CSRA counties will likely see the lowest totals between 1-2″. The strongest winds will be Friday 10 AM - 10 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph Friday then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down. Some rain could linger into Saturday and continue the flood risk, but rain should be moving north of the CSRA by the afternoon and winds will taper off too.

First Alert Friday (WRDW)

Drier weather is expected by Saturday afternoon as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s.

Sunday is looking mostly dry for the CSRA with just a low chance for an isolated shower during the day. Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s.

Very low rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures stick around Monday through Wednesday next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

