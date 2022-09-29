Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and drop to the upper 50s overnight. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA Friday into Friday night. We are expecting heavy rain to start early Friday and last into Friday night, mainly for counties along and east of the Savannah River where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Rain totals are expected to be highest in the SE CSRA between 2-3″. Rain totals around Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas in the central CSRA can expect anywhere from 1-2″. Western CSRA counties will likely see the lowest totals between 0.1-1″. The strongest winds will be Friday 10 AM - 10 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph Friday (mainly counties along and east of the Savannah River) then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down. Some rain could linger into Saturday and continue the flood risk, but rain should be moving north of the CSRA by the afternoon and winds will taper off too.

Drier weather is expected by Saturday afternoon as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Sunday is looking mostly dry for the CSRA with just a low chance for an isolated shower during the day. Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around Monday through Wednesday next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

