College student aid enrollment starts October 1

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

Social security number

Federal income tax returns

W-2s from two years prior

Bank statements

Records of investments

Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

