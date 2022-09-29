Submit Photos/Videos
Charleston braces for Ian’s new landfall as a Category 1 hurricane

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Forecast: The latest from News 12's First Alert storm team

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Ian, currently a tropical storm, is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane over the Atlantic by Thursday evening, and landfall is expected near Charleston on Friday.

In South Carolina, the storm is expected to being maximum sustained wind near 75 mph.

That’s half the 150 mph winds Ian brought as a hurricane when it made landfall Wednesday in Florida, swamping the southeast part of the state. But it’s still a big danger, putting the entire coastline of South Carolina under a hurricane warning.

Although the CSRA won’t get the full-force brunt of Ian, we’ll feel the effects in the form of rain and wind.

MORE COVERAGE:

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected late Thursday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night.

On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday.

After landfall in South Carolina, Ian is expected to rapidly weaken.

