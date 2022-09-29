Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
Emergency officials prepare at local level as Ian gets closer
Ian Track
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast

Latest News

MM
Major Jonathan Meyer explains upcoming fall events with the Salvation Army of Augusta
MM
Poncere Daniels tells us about her second show coming to Columbia County
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
MM
Latoya Reed and Maria Engle talk about the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy
A Fort Myers, Florida local news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded...
Fort Myers newsroom evacuated due to flooding