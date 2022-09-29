Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County EMA prepares for potential power outages

By Clare Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Tropical Storm Ian.

Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action if there is any storm damage or power outages.

They are encouraging people to secure anything they have outside that can be thrown around by the wind. They say it’s better to over prepared than underprepared.

Ga., S.C. agencies poised to respond to storm’s threats

“We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cell phones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County EMA PIO.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast
Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

Latest News

A showdown between two old rivals
A showdown between two old rivals
Richmond County mom
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm
School bus generic
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast