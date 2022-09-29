Burke County EMA prepares for potential power outages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Tropical Storm Ian.

Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action if there is any storm damage or power outages.

They are encouraging people to secure anything they have outside that can be thrown around by the wind. They say it’s better to over prepared than underprepared.

“We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cell phones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County EMA PIO.

