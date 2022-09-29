Boyfriend arrested in West Columbia: Where is Krystal Anderson?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty days. That’s how long an Aiken County woman and mother of four has been missing.

Wednesday night, the case took a major turn with her boyfriend arrested. It’s a timeline full of mystery and frustration. Some say it doesn’t add up.

Krystal Anderson was last seen on Aug. 20 outside her home in South Carolina. She was reported missing by her family three days later.

Anderson and her boyfriend Tony Berry were both listed in the national database as missing.

Six days later, on Aug. 29, Anderson’s family came to do an interview with News 12 saying law enforcement was not helping them.

On Sept. 6, Berry walked into the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to let them know he was not missing and was allowed to walk out after being questioned.

“I just go back and forth for what I think every single day because now it’s been nine days that she’s been missing. I just know, she’s scared,” said Shadira Smothers, Anderson’s sister.

Nine days have turned into 40 days since Anderson was with her family.

From the start, her family always thought Berry, Anderson’s boyfriend of eight years, could be responsible.

“I contacted Mr. Berry, Tony Berry. I stated to him and asked him when was the last time he saw my sister,” she said.

He told her the last time he saw her was on Aug. 20, and then he disappeared for two weeks.

Captain Eric Abdullah, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said: “From that time, things, you know, took a different turn. The nature of our investigation just continued to progress. When we met with him, we weren’t where we are today.”

The West Columbia Police Department arrested Berry for kidnapping.

Aiken investigators say they’ve tried to keep emotions out of this to build their case.

“We can’t rely on emotions. We can’t rely on speculations. We have to rely on facts because it’s facts that have to be presented when this case goes to adjudication,” said Abdullah.

At the time, investigators say they had no proof Berry was in the wrong, but the family hired a private investigator.

Smothers said: “We have hired a private investigator, which has pretty much been holding our hands through this process and working with Aiken County, and helping us bring my sister home.”

It was during that interview the family’s investigator got a call about a burned car. They said it could be related to Anderson.

We asked Abdullah if they were able to uncover a burning car.

“Not here in Aiken county. That was something that is a connection, but it was in another county,” he said.

He did not tell us the county.

Berry was arrested, but the question remains… where is Krystal Anderson?

