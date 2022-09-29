Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley

LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County.

Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a red scarf covering his face and a black hat, who brandished a gun while demanding money.

He ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash toward Langley Drug.

It’s believe he got into a vehicle after he left the bank, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.

