Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley

Surveillance image of bank robber on Sept. 29, 2022, in Langley.
Surveillance image of bank robber on Sept. 29, 2022, in Langley.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County.

Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a red scarf covering his face and a black hat, who brandished a gun while demanding money. 

He ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash toward Langley Drug. 

It’s believe he got into a vehicle after he left the bank, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.

