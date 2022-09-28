‘We’re ready to go’: Ga., S.C. leaders say states are prepared for Ian

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp toured the state’s emergency response center Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at how state and federal agencies are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Ian remains has already produced the third-highest storm surge on record in Key West. It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph.

As it moves inland and heads north, the storm is expected to weaken, but the CSRA is still expected to see wind and a lot of rain Friday and Saturday.

Georgia is prepared, Kemp said Wednesday.

“We’re ready to go, and Georgians should know that we’re ready to respond if needed, and we’ll do it very quickly,” he said.

Kemp has declared a state of emergency to begin Thursday morning.

As Ian’s path has shifted, state emergency management leaders now expect the biggest impacts will be in the southern half of Georgia, particularly along the Georgia coast in cities like Brunswick and island towns like St. Marys, Jekyll and St. Simons. Those areas have a potential for three-to-five feet of storm surge.

“Three to five feet is similar to what we saw with Hurricane Irma,” said Will Lanxton, the state meteorologist.

Lanxton said the rest of south Georgia will see mostly wind gusts and heavy rain.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “This storm is nearing Category 5 intensity. That’s very rare to make landfall in the United States as a Category 5, and so obviously our thoughts are with Florida, and hopefully, it’ll weaken before it moves into Georgia.”

Georgia Emergency Management Director Chris Stallings said Ian is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Georgia coast. He said currently he does not expect a need for any Georgians to evacuate.

“There’s not going to be a massive landfall event,” Stallings said. “Not that a tropical storm is not terrible, but we’re not in the categories that we think would need to do an evacuation.”

In South Carolina

Like Kemp, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency.

This activates the state’s emergency operations plan, allowing state agencies to prepare for the storm. The South Carolina National Guard has been activated, as well.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” McMaster said. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days. Now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

McMaster made it clear that he is not ordering any evacuations or state government closures.

