Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

US ski mountaineer’s body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
Leroy Morgan
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
Andrew Michael Sorley is taken into custody on Sept. 27, 2022, in Evans.
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
Chandley Roney Jr.
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change

Latest News

Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they...
22% of Americans would rather spend a night in jail than contact customer service, survey finds
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting of 5 players
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Advocacy group seeks new White House post on hostage cases
MM
Cristian Benavides gives us the latest on Hurricane Ian