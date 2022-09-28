Submit Photos/Videos
One dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Orangeburg County

By WRDW Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

According to highway patrol, the accident happened on Tuesday at 9:55 P.M. on U.S. Highway 76.

Authorities say there was only one person in the car.

Highway patrol says the person was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry when they struck a guardrail and then hit a utility pole.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

We have reached out to the coroner’s office for more information.

