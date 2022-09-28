One dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

According to highway patrol, the accident happened on Tuesday at 9:55 P.M. on U.S. Highway 76.

Authorities say there was only one person in the car.

Highway patrol says the person was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry when they struck a guardrail and then hit a utility pole.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

We have reached out to the coroner’s office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.