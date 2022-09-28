Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Golden Harvest unveils new refrigerated food truck

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has unveiled a new refrigerated food truck.

This comes after Golden Harvest says it’s seeing 1 in 8 people in our area being food insecure because of inflation.

They also say they received a $52,000 grant that will help them with mobile food distributions.

We tagged along with them for the day to see how this truck will help those in need.

“We really need to expand this fleet to meet the need,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Amy Breitmann.

MORE | Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park

She says a lot of people are in need.

“With inflation the way it is, with gas prices and food increases, so many people are struggling to get especially fresh protein and fresh produce,” she said.

She says getting that fresh food to rural communities is the biggest challenge.

“It’s really incredibly important that we have these refrigerated vehicles that can transport that fresh meat and dairy, eggs, protein, and fresh vegetables out to those communities safely,” she said.

MORE | Local disabled cat wants to be named ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Golden Harvest is getting a new refrigerated truck. Darden Restaurants and Penske worked together to get this for the food bank.

Golden Harvest also received more than $50,000.

“It means a lot for those two organizations to come together, collaborate, provide the truck and also provide the $52,000 to stock this truck and get it out to the community,” said Breitmann.

She says the truck is ready to be used now. A CDL is not required to drive it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
Leroy Morgan
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
Andrew Michael Sorley is taken into custody on Sept. 27, 2022, in Evans.
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
generic calendar graphic
Weather threat leads to changes for football games, other events

Latest News

fire training
First responders have burn training at Augusta Regional Airport
First responders train at Augusta Regional Airport
First responders train at Augusta Regional Airport
Wrecked and Recovered
Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways
Local divers solve mysteries while diving
Local divers solve mysteries while diving
Weed School
‘I’m afraid’: Weed School fear rises for Sand Hills residents