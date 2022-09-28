Golden Harvest unveils new refrigerated food truck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has unveiled a new refrigerated food truck.

This comes after Golden Harvest says it’s seeing 1 in 8 people in our area being food insecure because of inflation.

They also say they received a $52,000 grant that will help them with mobile food distributions.

We tagged along with them for the day to see how this truck will help those in need.

“We really need to expand this fleet to meet the need,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Amy Breitmann.

She says a lot of people are in need.

“With inflation the way it is, with gas prices and food increases, so many people are struggling to get especially fresh protein and fresh produce,” she said.

She says getting that fresh food to rural communities is the biggest challenge.

“It’s really incredibly important that we have these refrigerated vehicles that can transport that fresh meat and dairy, eggs, protein, and fresh vegetables out to those communities safely,” she said.

Golden Harvest is getting a new refrigerated truck. Darden Restaurants and Penske worked together to get this for the food bank.

Golden Harvest also received more than $50,000.

“It means a lot for those two organizations to come together, collaborate, provide the truck and also provide the $52,000 to stock this truck and get it out to the community,” said Breitmann.

She says the truck is ready to be used now. A CDL is not required to drive it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.