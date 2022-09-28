Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Foods labeled “healthy” at the grocery store might not actually be what they seem.

There are new standards in the works that foods have to meet before the label can get stamped on packages.

The label “healthy” is a regulated claim that was first defined in 1994. The Food and Drug Administration says things have changed since then and the standards of how food is labeled need to change too.

For example, there are some cereals that have a lot of added sugar but still meet the definition of the “healthy” claim. But salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.

The changes come on the same day the White House released a new national strategy to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
Chandley Roney Jr.
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
Leroy Morgan
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
Andrew Michael Sorley is taken into custody on Sept. 27, 2022, in Evans.
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
generic calendar graphic
Impending weather leads to changes on football games, other events

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
‘We’re ready to go’: Ga., S.C. leaders say states are prepared for Ian
FILE - This photo shows a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of the deadly Christmas...
Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says
2-year-old left in apartment with mom's dead body for 3 days, officials say
Authorities in West Virginia say two police officers apparently overdosed after a suspect threw...
Officers suffer overdose after man throws drugs in their faces, authorities say