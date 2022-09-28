Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry through Thursday. FIRST ALERT Friday and Saturday for Flood Threat from Ian.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High level outflow clouds start to move over the CSRA Wednesday, but we will stay dry. Winds will get breezy Wednesday out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than average Wednesday with lows near 50 and highs in the mid-70s.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the low 50s early Thursday and only warm up to the low 70s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA Friday into Saturday. We are expecting heavy rain to start late Thursday into early Friday and last through most of Friday. Rain totals are expected to be between 3-4″ with isolated areas seeing 4″+. The strongest winds will be Friday 2 AM - 4 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph Friday then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down. Some rain could linger into Saturday and continue the flood risk, but rain should be moving north of the CSRA by the afternoon and winds will taper off too.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(WRDW)

