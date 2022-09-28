Emergency officials prepare in CSRA as Hurricane Ian gets closer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm.

After knocking out power in Cuba, Ian gained strength Wednesday as it approached the coast of Florida with top winds of 155 mph , threatening to cause catastrophic damage there. As it moves inland, the storm is expected to weaken, but the CSRA is still expected to see winds and large amounts of rain on Friday and Saturday.

MORE COVERAGE:

We checked with officials in CSRA counties to see hoe they’re preparing.

Richmond County

School will continue as normal. All athletic events have been rescheduled.

Columbia County

School will continue as normal, but officials will continue to monitor the weather and make adjustments as needed. All football games have been rescheduled or postponed.

Screven County

While they can’t make final decisions yet, county officials are checking generators and fuel to prepare for the storm. High school games have been moved to different dates. A webinar will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to help with final decisions.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County students will be released at 11 a.m. Thursday, and Friday will be an eLearning day for all students and employees. All after-school programs are canceled for Thursday and Friday. All athletic events previously planned for Thursday or Friday have either been rescheduled or canceled.

Barnwell County

Barnwell County schools will be closed on Friday. A state call is set for 12 p.m. Wednesday to help the county make final decisions on preparation. Final decisions should come on Thursday.

Allendale County

Allendale officials are closely monitoring the state. A state call is set for 12 p.m. Wednesday. Officials will make plans based off the information in the call.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.