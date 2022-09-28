Columbia County agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reached out to local agencies and organizations to learn more about how they’re preparing for the hurricane.

Daniel Field says they’ve seen private planes stop on their way north, and local crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed.

Columbia County officials met at the emergency operations center to watch the most recent National Weather Service briefing and gain a better idea of what’s to come and if anything changes.

Columbia County’s EMA Director Shawn Granato says to be prepared and stay prepared year-round.

“Preparation and this is something people get overwhelmed with, but I want people to understand that you can do this year-round, it doesn’t have to be when a hurricane is coming,” he said.

Granato says that it doesn’t take a lot of money to have important emergency equipment like flashlights, radios, long-term food, and water.

“It doesn’t take a lot. Go to the store and buy one extra can or one extra set of water so you always have a fresh supply,” he said.

Right now, Columbia County believes there’s no need to set up shelters.

“If something does take a turn, and we have a lot of Columbia County residents without power, then we will consider opening up a shelter on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Daniel Field Airport has seen evacuees move through the area to make a short stop as they head further away from the hurricane. The airport manager says they can stay as long as they want for free, hoping the open arms can make their situation better.

Becky Shaly said: “Anybody that’s coming into Augusta, hoping this is going to have a positive impact on people that are coming in even an unfortunate situation there. Hopefully, they’ll walk away with a positive feel about the city and this airport.”

She says that the airport has many different things in order to keep everything safe even if things take a turn.

