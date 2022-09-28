Augusta residents express concerns over low-lying areas ahead of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After mass evacuations during Hurricane Irma, the entire state took another look at the evacuation plan.

The shelters aren’t just here for out-of-town guests. There are concerns those low-lying areas in town could have trouble.

“I’m just afraid that this could be the time that we’re not lucky,” Elliott Waller, resident.

Waller has lived on Kemp Drive for the last 20 years. But each time it rains, his anxiety rises along with the water level.

“We’ve had several times where we’ve had the water from the creek come up into the yard. We’re fortunate it hasn’t made it underneath our house,” said Waller.

His home sits on a low-lying area near Rae’s Creek. The build-up of brush from the creek causes stormwater to overflow into his yard.

“Anytime we hear a hurricane or tropical storm or depression, we worry about the amount of rain,” said Waller. “Sometimes we get up in the middle of the night and just look out the window just to see what the creek looks like.”

With Hurricane Ian on the way, and the creek overgrown, he is afraid it is a recipe for disaster.

Augusta EMA’s Deputy Director Andrew Jenson says those are the areas they’ll keep a close eye on this week.

“Any low-lying areas or areas close to those bodies of water can be subject to flash flooding issues. Urban areas tend to struggle with flash flooding as well because concrete does not absorb water. So concrete and asphalt will just flood water places,” he said

Waller fears he will wake up and need waders to get his coffee.

“It’s just a matter of time. If it rains long enough, it could get into the house,” he said.

Jenson says sandbags are always a good option to have to keep the water out. Avoid driving on the roads when you can’t see the lines of the road through the water, and if you feel your home is going to be affected, get out before it is too late.

