Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend in missing woman’s case

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks.

Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23.

Since the start of the investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believed she had been in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49, at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Results of the investigation have led investigators to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry, who’s wanted on a charge of kidnapping, deputies said Wednesday.

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry (Contributed)

Anderson is about 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Berry is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities released photos of both.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Berry or Anderson contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime. The family is offering a reward, as well.

Anderson’s family says they knew early on that something was wrong. They say she wouldn’t disappear without her kids.

“She’s a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend,” her sister Shadira Smothers told News 12 a few weeks ago. “She has four children that she needs to come back to.”

The family says they wont stop looking until they find answers.

“We are not going to ever stop looking for you until we bring you home,” Smothers said.

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23. (Sharida Smothers)

