Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park.

It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock.

It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught up with parks and recs to see how long the build is expected to take.

“More kayakers are using this park than ever before, and they really need an easy launch system that we didn’t have. We’re providing that for them now,” said Columbia County Park Operations Manager Wes Horton.

He says Riverside Park’s old dock was beyond repair. That’s why they’re adding a new dock.

He says this will make it easier to put in a kayak here.

“A lot more user-friendly now, versus pulling up straight up to land and dragging it up. We have a rail system where you can pull yourself up and pull yourself down into the water,” he said.

Andy Colbert loves what he’s seeing.

“I’m glad to see that they’re getting rid of it,” he said.

He owns a kayak rental business near Betty’s Branch.

“We’ve watched this place really blow up, so it gets pretty busy down here on a Saturday,” said Colbert.

He says people usually launch kayaks from the shore where it’s rocky.

“Even our kayaks, they get slid on those rocks, it kind of roughs up the bottom,” he said.

He thinks this new dock will be a good addition.

“I think if you’ve got a really nice boat, you’ll probably be more likely to use the dock area,” he said.

He’s happy to see the park continue to grow.

Horton says the new dock should be ready in about a week but could be delayed by weather.

