Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park.

It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock.

It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught up with parks and recs to see how long the build is expected to take.

“More kayakers are using this park than ever before, and they really need an easy launch system that we didn’t have. We’re providing that for them now,” said Columbia County Park Operations Manager Wes Horton.

He says Riverside Park’s old dock was beyond repair. That’s why they’re adding a new dock.

MORE | Local disabled cat wants to be named ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

He says this will make it easier to put in a kayak here.

“A lot more user-friendly now, versus pulling up straight up to land and dragging it up. We have a rail system where you can pull yourself up and pull yourself down into the water,” he said.

Andy Colbert loves what he’s seeing.

“I’m glad to see that they’re getting rid of it,” he said.

He owns a kayak rental business near Betty’s Branch.

“We’ve watched this place really blow up, so it gets pretty busy down here on a Saturday,” said Colbert.

MORE | Local farmer helps kids with disabilities, abused animals

He says people usually launch kayaks from the shore where it’s rocky.

“Even our kayaks, they get slid on those rocks, it kind of roughs up the bottom,” he said.

He thinks this new dock will be a good addition.

“I think if you’ve got a really nice boat, you’ll probably be more likely to use the dock area,” he said.

He’s happy to see the park continue to grow.

Horton says the new dock should be ready in about a week but could be delayed by weather.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Roderick Denzell Jenkins
Dispute over dog shooting blamed in Screven County killing
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week

Latest News

Medical College of Georgia, MCG, Augusta University
MCG: Math model shows millions of COVID cases may have gone unreported
MCG: Study shows millions of COVID cases may be unreported
MCG: Study shows millions of COVID cases may be unreported
Florida
How Ga., S.C. leaders are getting ready for approaching storm
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
City leaders discuss proposed revitalization near Deans Bridge Road
City leaders discuss proposed revitalization near Deans Bridge Road
City leaders discuss proposed revitalization near Deans Bridge Road