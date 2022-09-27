Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sept. 16 outside the Laney High School football game against Thomson.

Kinte Green, 17, of Thomson, is the latest person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sept. 16.

The bullets started flying after an argument on the visitors’ side of the stadium spilled into the parking lot, authorities have said.

After spectators heard shots, there was a panic and the stadium was evacuated.

Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were quickly arrested.

Green was arrested Monday and held in Richmond County jail on a charge of having a weapon on school property, possession of firearm or knife during a crime, two counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree and aggravated assault.

Arrest warrants allege he fired a handgun outside the stadium, with bullets hitting and damaging a 1986 Monte Carlo and a 2015 Jeep Patriot. Warrants also accuse him of making an assault “upon an unidentified person(s), with a deadly discharged projectile that when used offensively against the victim could have resulted in serious bodily injury.”

Authorities recovered three guns and multiple bullets after the shooting.

The shooting was one of two within two days at Augusta football gatherings.

The next afternoon, two people were injured in shooting at a Josey High School post-game homecoming tailgate party .

As a result of the investigation, Marquis Devon Lee, 18, was arrested the next day suspicion of having a weapon on school grounds, according to authorities.

And on Monday, suspect Jamel Robinson, 19, surrendered at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center , according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, plus possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The shootings came within a month after someone was found with a gun at the Laney-Hephzibah game .

Richmond County is one of two big districts in the CSRA that haven’t tightened rules on students attending games – with changes ranging from requiring parental supervision to requiring that any bags be clear . Some of the rules were launched before the shootings and some since then.

In the aftermath of the shootings as well as some threat scares at local schools, Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw called on parents to stop the problem by keeping an eye on their kids’ behaviors.

Richmond County officials also vowed they were working to make sure football is safe but declined to cancel other schools’ homecoming events.

Laney’s homecoming went off without a hitch over this past weekend.re injured in a shooting at the Josey High School post-homecoming tailgate party.

