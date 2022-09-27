Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store

By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store.

Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.

He was arrested Monday, according to Richmond County jail records, which show he was surrendered by a bondsman.

The shooting outside Paul’s came just as a surge in shootings and deadly violent crime started to ramp up across the CSRA.

Since the April 20 shooting, around 40 people have been slain across the CSRA. Although Augusta as the largest city has been especially affected, the slaying surge has involved cities large and small.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah River
Name released for IRONMAN competitor who died
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Roderick Denzell Jenkins
Dispute over dog shooting blamed in Screven County killing
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ga., S.C. leaders brace for expected hurricane later this week

Latest News

Andrew Michael Sorley is taken into custody on Sept. 27, 2022, in Evans.
Suspect in custody after car chase in Evans
Deans Bridge Road revitalization
Deans Bridge Road revitalization
Florida
How region’s state and local leaders are getting ready for storm
From left: Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson
Savannah murder suspects located, arrested in Augusta area