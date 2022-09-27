Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store.
Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
He was arrested Monday, according to Richmond County jail records, which show he was surrendered by a bondsman.
The shooting outside Paul’s came just as a surge in shootings and deadly violent crime started to ramp up across the CSRA.
Since the April 20 shooting, around 40 people have been slain across the CSRA. Although Augusta as the largest city has been especially affected, the slaying surge has involved cities large and small.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.