Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store.

Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.

He was arrested Monday, according to Richmond County jail records, which show he was surrendered by a bondsman.

The shooting outside Paul’s came just as a surge in shootings and deadly violent crime started to ramp up across the CSRA.

Since the April 20 shooting, around 40 people have been slain across the CSRA . Although Augusta as the largest city has been especially affected, the slaying surge has involved cities large and small.

