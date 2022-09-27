Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Special needs athlete ends high school football game with memorable tackle

On Friday night, a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. This is one Evan Sparks will always remember.
By Pete Christy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The final moments of a high school football game in Texas will be remembered by both teams for a long time.

On the final play of a game between high schools Andrews and Lubbock, Evan Sparks, a senior at Andrews, made a big tackle.

Sparks has special needs, and his teammates lifted him up and celebrated after the win.

Sparks ran over and pumped the whole crowd attending the Friday night game.

KCBD talked to the coaches to get the full backstory.

With Andrews leading 64-14, coach Tom Harvey said the crowd began chanting “We want Sparky!”

Harvey said it was actually Lubbock coach Juan Rodriguez who initiated the event.

Lubbock called the timeout and sent word to Andrews to put Sparks in the game, KCBD reported.

Harvey said he never spoke to Rodriguez about it, and can’t say enough about him for his kind action.

When KCBD contacted Rodriguez, he told them he wanted to put things in perspective and make it a teaching moment for his kids.

The coach said the score says one thing, but the last play of the game shows the character of the players.

“That kid brought humility to the game,” Rodriguez said. “That play will last forever.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending a “block...
Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting
From left: Jamel Robinson and Marquis Devon Lee
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
Alumni and fans comes together for football and food
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
Jason Erwin, 44.
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, officials say

Latest News

Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
fire
Sample & Son fire
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private,...
Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial
For the second year in a row, an IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta athlete dies
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test