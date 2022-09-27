For the second year in a row, an IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta athlete dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta announced the death of a race participant following Sunday’s triathlon event.

Race officials say during the swim portion, the athlete required and received medical assistance before being transported to a local hospital, where they died Monday.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support,” said IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta in an official Facebook post.

The name of the athlete has not been released. We’ve reached out to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office for identification.

This is the second year in a row that a participant has died.

Last year, George R. Hall from Martinez died at the hospital after water rescue members pulled him from the water.

